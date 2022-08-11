WATERLOO — The first monkeypox case in Seneca County has been confirmed.
The county health department reported a positive test result in a news release Wednesday afternoon. The person has a history of travel and is isolating.
“At this time, there is no risk to the general public,” the health department said in a statement.
The local health department is working with the state Department of Health, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the resident’s medical provider for proper care.
Anyone can get monkeypox, according to the CDC. It is primarily spread through close, physical contact between people.
Certain populations are more affected than others, including men who have sex with men. The virus may spread from person to person through:
• Direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
• Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.
• Touching items, such as clothing or linens, that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.
• Pregnant women can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.
Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. They can also include a rash that looks like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and other parts of the body such as hands, feet, chest, genitals, and anus.
Monkeypox can spread from the time symptoms start until the rash has fully healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks, and people who don’t have symptoms can’t spread the virus to others.
Officials said people can protect themselves and prevent the spread of monkeypox by:
• Asking sexual partners if they have a rash or other symptoms consistent with the virus.
• Avoiding skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other related symptoms.
• Contacting a healthcare provider following exposure or symptoms, and checking with local health departments about vaccine eligibility.
• People who receive the JYNNEOS vaccine should receive both doses, given four weeks apart, and stay vigilant until fully vaccinated two weeks following the second dose.
• If a person or healthcare provider suspects monkeypox, isolate at home. If possible, stay in a separate area from other family members and pets.
• Following reputable sources of health information, including the state Department of Health, CDC, and county health departments.