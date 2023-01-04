WATERLOO — What are Seneca County’s housing needs?
County officials want help from county residents in answering that question. How? By filling out a 10-minute survey in which respondents will remain anonymous.
The county’s Department of Planning & Community Development has launched the survey as part of an ongoing housing needs assessment. County officials are “strongly encouraging” all residents to complete the survey.
The survey is available online; at the county office building; at local libraries; at village and town offices; and at various local businesses.
“Housing has been a common topic of concern for many of our residents as well as county government as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic that caused a tightening of the housing market, increased prices and a rise in homelessness,” County Manager Mitch Rowe said. “Seneca County residents that complete the survey will be helping us address these issues.”
The survey includes questions such as where you live, age, current housing status, and other demographic information. It also asks questions about monthly costs, housing types, and utility costs.
The survey will be available until Jan. 27.
“A widely available survey is one of our best tools to engage with residents for all areas of Seneca County to create a deeper understanding of housing challenges and opportunities within our communities,” said Jill Henry, the county’s director of Planning and Community Development. “The survey results will be incorporated in the final housing needs assessment report and used to guide further development of county housing policies and programming.”
The housing needs assessment will be used to build stronger partnerships between Seneca County, New York state, regional housing non-profits, and local housing organizations, said Joe McGrath, deputy director of Planning and Community Development.
“The survey and the housing needs assessment will help our community provide safe, decent, affordable and attainable housing in Seneca County,” McGrath said.
The survey was developed by Highroad Community Planning & Analytics of Buffalo, the firm the county selected. The assessment is being funded by a Community Development Block Grant awarded to the county by the New York State Office of Homes and Community Renewal.
Call McGrath at 315-539-1667 with questions or to get more information.