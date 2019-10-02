WATERLOO — Seneca County Attorney David Ettman was given an assignment Monday.
The Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee directed Ettman to make several amendments to the proposed sewer use local law before it comes back up for introduction this fall. Ettman drafted the original law.
The revisions the committee wants Ettman to make are:
• In addition to annual reports on the county’s three sewer districts, the sewer use law would require quarterly reports.
• Any reference to rates, fees and billing structures will be withdrawn, with the exception of seasonal rates, which will stay in the law.
• The deadline for towns and villages to update their sewer agreements to be coordinated with the county’s new sewer law will be changed to June 20, 2020.
• The sewer use law will not apply to Sewer District No. 3, the new Routes 318 and 414 district in Junius, Tyre and Seneca Falls. That district will be governed by the town of Seneca Falls sewer use law because the wastewater from that district will be treated at the Seneca Falls wastewater treatment plant.
• An amendment will be added to include the county Board of Health and the county Health Department for notifications.
• A list of items that cannot be put into the sewer systems will be included.
The committee wants to adopt the introductory resolution for the amended sewer use law and set a date for a public hearing. After the hearing comments are analyzed, the committee and full board will vote on the local law.