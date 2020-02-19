WATERLOO — Some of those iconic blue-and-yellow state historical markers that dot the roadsides of Seneca County will be getting a facelift this year.
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Feb. 11 to take up to $15,000 from room occupancy tax revenue to help pay for a restoration project for the markers, directed by a special committee headed by County Historian Walt Gable. Other members are supervisors Chairman Bob Hayssen, County Manager Mitch Rowe and former Highway Superintendent Roy Gates.
Hayssen proposed the restoration project and said it would be appropriate to use the room occupancy revenue — used to fund the county’s tourism promotion. Ten percent of that revenue is available for tourism projects at the discretion of the county board.
“It would be good for visitors to see clean, freshly-painted historical markers. I know there are at least three broken markers at the state Department of Transportation building in Waterloo. Others are missing. We need an inventory and to make new ones if necessary,” Hayssen said. “The DOT will help out and maybe the county highway department workers can also help in the winter.”
Hayssen said the first marker to get attention may be the one at the corner of Fall and Mynderse streets in Seneca Falls, marking the Wesleyan Chapel site where the first women’s rights convention was held in July 1848.
The state began the historical marker program in 1926, putting up thousands across New York to designate significant historical events, places and persons. That program died out in 1939, but was revived in 1960, lasting until 1972.
The state used to repair markers that had been damaged, had peeling paint or were rusting. It no longer does that today, leaving restoration to localities.
Seneca County has about 40 road historical markers, with at least one in all 10 towns. They tell travelers about Seneca Falls being the site of the first women’s rights convention in 1848, Waterloo first observing Memorial Day in 1865 and lesser-known historic events.
Statewide, there are an estimated 2,800 historical markers on state highways.
“I will put together a complete list of these markers,” Gable said. “I know some that were up some years ago are now gone. We will try to locate them. Many that are up are not in good shape, while some have been given to the state Department of Transportation office in Waterloo for refurbishing during the winter months. Some may still be there.”
Gable said local historians have put up some markers, including one he has put up in Ovid to mark the location of the state’s first agricultural college in Willard, later Willard Psychiatric Center. Another new marker was for the displaced families from construction of the Seneca Army Depot in 1941 in Romulus. He said individuals also have put up markers at their own expense.
The William G. Pomeroy Foundation was established in 2005. The Syracuse-based Foundation provides money for new historical markers.
The newest round of grants opened Feb. 3. They cover the entire cost of a marker, pole and shipping. The markers commemorate historic people, places, things or events in the state from 1740 to 1920.