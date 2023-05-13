WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors did not reject a proposal to share sales tax revenue with towns and villages at its May meeting.
The board didn’t approve it, either. Instead, the concept was referred back to the board’s Ways & Means Committee for further refinement to bring back for future consideration.
There was some sentiment for the committee to form a special sub-committee to focus on the sales tax issue.
It was first proposed in March to share 10% of the county’s sales tax revenue, which is estimated at $31 million for 2023, with the 10 towns and four villages. The money would be apportioned according to equalized assessed value.
Proponents says the county is in good shape revenue-wise and could afford to hep the towns and villages, who rely mainly on property taxes to fund operations. However, some said they don’t want county taxes to increase as a result of the sharing, while others said the county could face major new expenses going forward.
Rich Richardson, mayor of the village of Interlaken, addressed the board first.
“This has been talked about since 2016, and this is the first time it’s made it out of committee,” Richardson said. “Of the 57 counties outside New York City, 46 share their sales tax with other municipalities. Seneca and Yates are among the 11 who do not, and it’s time to think outside the box. That $3 million could be a big help.”
He said if the village of Ovid were to dissolve, its water system would be taken over by the town.
“If the town doesn’t want it, it would go to the county,” Richardson said. “It’ time for no more what-ifs and face reality. Most successful counties share their sales tax.”
Richardson said the south end of the county, in particular, has been hit hard economically with the closings of the Seneca Army Depot and Willard Drug Treatment Campus. He said most economic development and property tax base is in the north end. He said villages offer services such as water, sewer and police — and “every little bit” of additional revenue that would maintain those services helps.
“This is an important first step,” he continued. “If you don’t like this specific proposal, then work out with a new plan and bring it up later.”
When the motion came to the floor, Supervisor Don Trout of Waterloo said he wasn’t opposed to sharing, “but it has to be done in a way that doesn’t affect the county tax rate, which is low and we want to keep low.” He said many Waterloo residents tell him they want a shared tax, but he opposes “robbing Peter to pay Paul.” He suggested sharing sale tax revenue that exceeds the budgeted estimate.
Ernie Brownell of Junius made a motion to send it back to committee, setting off a lengthy debate on the issue.
Kyle Barnhart of Lodi strongly advocated for a sharing plan, even one different than the one proposed. He cited numbers showing the county is in a good position to share. Mike Ferrara of Seneca Falls said any sharing plan needs to be carefully thought out, suggesting school districts also get a piece.
Bob Shipley of Waterloo listed several fiscal concerns that should be considered in any decision to share sale tax. Some of them are increased Medicaid costs; the possibility of the county taking over ambulance services countywide; property taxes not paid by the Cayuga Nation and no longer offset partially by the state; and newly negotiated union contracts featuring significant raises to workers.
“I would support a plan, but we need to know more numbers,” he said.
After more debate, Brownell renewed his motion to refer it back to committee. That was approved unanimously.
In other action Tuesday:
• COVERT — The board voted 13-0, without comment, to give the town of Covert $10,000 from the county’s special tourism promotion fund to use as the town’s share toward a local development corporation with the town of Ulysses and village of Trumansburg to take over management of Boy Scout Camp Barton. The state has pledged to buy the camp, which is in Covert on the west side of Cayuga Lake, but only if the three local governments agree to operate and manage it.