WATERLOO — After two months of debate at the committee level, a proposal to share Seneca County’s sales tax revenue with towns and villages is heading to he full Board of Supervisor for a final vote.
The board’s Ways and Means Committee voted 5-0 Tuesday to send it to the full board June 13.
The version approved Tuesday varies from the original proposal submitted by Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart. His proposal was to share 10% of the county’s sales tax revenue with the towns and villages, based on equalized property values.
However, Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout suggested a different formula at the May 9 full board meeting, and the matter was referred back to committee. Trout’s proposal, which Barnhart endorsed, calls for sharing sales tax revenue that exceeds the amount budgeted by up to 5%.
For example, the 2023 county budget calls for $30.5 million in sales tax revenue. If that amount is exceeded, up to 5% of the “overage” could be shared with the 10 towns and four villages, based on each municipality’s equalized property value.
If sales tax revenue does not exceed the budgeted amount, there would be no sharing.
“This would mean a lot to the towns and villages,” Trout said.
Seneca Falls Supervisor Mike Ferrara asked what the hurry was, saying it would be better to form a subcommittee to work out the best wording of the proposal for a resolution.
“I disagree. This is a good forum for that to happen,” Barnhart replied. “This has been in discussion for three years.”
Ferrara noted the county faces increased Medicaid costs, a need to have proper reserves, and new equipment and building needs that might require all sales tax revenue be available to avoid large property tax hikes.
“Someone is always saying that now is not the right time. I think we have all our bases covered,” Barnhart said.
Ferrara said there will be a new county manager within a year, suggesting that person be given a chance to get involved in the sales tax sharing talks. Barnhart countered by pointing out a prior subcommittee was formed on this issue “and it consisted of all no votes” on sharing of the sales tax and went nowhere.
“We should reconsider this now. It’s manageable,” Barnhart said. “We’re just sharing the overage. It’s not complicated.”
Supervisor Mike Rhinehart of Seneca Falls suggested waiting until 2024 to address the issue in order to get all questions answered.
“We can have this in place before the 2024 budget process is over,” Barnhart said.
Trout said he hopes the sales tax received by a town or village would be used for infrastructure and not to reduce taxes.
“They need long-term planning, but we need to invest in the towns and villages,” he said.
Barnhart agreed, although he said some towns or villages may have to use the new revenue to avoid a large property tax hike.
As for Medicaid funding, the committee was also told by Human Services Commissioner Tracy VanVleet that the state will take back $775,000 this year, an amount that has been included in the 2023 county budget. However, she said that cost is estimated to be $1.5 million for 2024 and will have to be addressed later this year when the new budget is assembled.
VanVleet said abut 10,000 county residents receive Medicaid benefits out of a total population of 33,814.
In other committee action Tuesday:
Public Works Planning Director Jill Henry told members the department is looking into funding opportunities for EV charging stations, adding that planners are looking into locations on county property, particularly in the south end.
She noted the towns of Seneca Falls and Lodi have applied for grants and a Lodi winery has installed an EV charging station.
Public Safety
This panel voted 4-1 to authorize a Center for Governmental Research study of the county’s emergency medical services. Melissa Taylor, director of emergency management, relayed that the number of certified emergency medical technicians available to the county’s two ambulance companies is dwindling. The cost would be covered by either American Rescue Plan Act federal money or from the county’s contingency fund.
Ferrara voted no, saying he wanted to consider proposals for the study from other consultants.