WATERLOO — While all four Seneca County school districts already promote healthy eating and physical activity, each is ramping up those efforts courtesy of grant money through the Creating Healthy Schools and Communities program.
The grant money has been used in these ways:
• ROMULUS — The district has bought grow towers, grow lights, lumber, soil, garden tools and a shed to aid in the building and maintaining of garden beds. A mixer with an apple-corer extension was provided to the baking and food class to promote the preparation of healthy meals.
The district also bought badminton, floor hockey and racquetball equipment, yoga mats, and drumming kits for physical education classes. More than 10 physical activity kits have been purchased to promote movement in pre-kindergarten classes, and the sensory walk will be updated and expanded to allow elementary children movement breaks throughout the day.
Elementary students will receive T-shirts that promote health and wellness at field day events and the district has formed fit club and smart snack after school programs.
• SENECA FALLS — The district has bought grow towers for the elementary and secondary schools. The Food Service, Go Green and Science clubs will receive supplies to build two raised garden beds. The Frank Knight Elementary School will get a rock-climbing wall, and physical education classes will be able to use Razor scooters and helmets. Mynderse Academy will receive a disc golf set and two ping-pong tables.
• SOUTH SENECA — The district has formed a wellness committee that meets regularly to work on policy analysis and revision. Grow towers are ordered for next school year, with staff instructed on how to best utilize the towers. Salad spinners and gardening supplies will also be provided for a student garden and creation of a new unit on greenhouse gardening.
Middle School teachers will receive a recess cart to increase purposeful and engaging play and the elementary schools will receive mini-trampolines.
• WATERLOO — The district has formed a wellness team that meets three times a year to review wellness initiatives, policies and goals. Each school has a wellness coach that oversees building level programs. Five hydroponic grow shelves and three hydroponic grow towers have been bought, allowing the schools to grow up to 60 different fruits and vegetables. GaGa ball pits have been constructed near the playgrounds of the two elementary schools to provide more opportunities for physical activity.
The programs will continue into the 2022-23 school year.