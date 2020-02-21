WATERLOO — Seneca County’s Farm-to-School project is one of 16 in the state to receive Round 6 funding from the state’s 1920-21 Farm-To-School budget.
The state has awarded Cornell Cooperative Extension of Seneca County $96,824 to provide and enhance the existing Harvest of the Month and NY Thursdays practices and ensure Farm-To-School activities for 3,287 students in the Romulus, Seneca Falls, South Seneca and Waterloo school districts.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that $1.5 million has been awarded to 16 Farm-To-School projects to increase the use of New York farm products in schools and boost the agricultural economy.
The Farm-To-School Program increases the volume and variety of locally grown and produced food in schools, provides new markets for New York’s farmers, improves student health and educates young people about agriculture.
The program also supports the expansion of the NY Thursdays program, a school meal initiative that uses local, farm-fresh foods in school cafeterias on Thursdays throughout the school year.