WATERLOO — Any Seneca County resident who suffered uninsured damages as a result of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Fred on Aug. 18-19 is asked to contact the county Emergency Management Office as soon as possible.
The office is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to determine whether financial assistance for county residents will be available for those who qualify.
Property owners can contact the office by email at emergencymanagement@co.seneca.ny.us or by calling (315) 539-1757.
Director Melissa Taylor said her office is in the preliminary stages of collecting data and there is no guarantee that qualifying factors will be met for any financial assistance, which would most likely be in the form of a low interest loan.