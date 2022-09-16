WATERLOO — During a May press conference, Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce hoped there would be a time when he could thank all the police officers involved in a chaotic incident in Tyre.
That time came Tuesday, when Luce recognized two dozen officers at a county Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Numerous officers acting in concert succeeded in making the scene safe, rescued the involved children, and apprehended the suspects,” Luce said. “They played a key role in this operation that undeniably saved the lives of two children and posed a serious threat to public safety.”
The May 3 incident started just after 5:30 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies and numerous officers from area law enforcement agencies, as well as area firefighters, responded to the site after several 911 calls. They arrived to find several small fires inside the building; they were extinguished quickly.
Luce said two people, Jamie Avery Jr. and Lisbeth Collado, allegedly started the fires and doused a 1-year-old girl in flammable liquid. They tried — unsuccessfully — to set the child on fire before they were arrested.
Police later learned another child — 4-year-old boy — was in a nearby tractor-trailer. Since the truck was locked, deputies forced their way into the cab and found the boy with an apparent head injury.
Sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson said about a half-dozen officers — county deputies and state police — were the first on the scene. Officers from nearby agencies were called in later.
“It got more complicated because there were children involved,” said sheriff’s Lt. Tim Thompson, the incident commander. “There were a lot of moving parts to this scene. We had the one child going to a hospital and the second child found in the truck, so we have multiple scenes to cover and multiple tasks that had to be done.”
Luce said a “suspicious device” was found in the men’s bathroom while deputies and other police were checking the building. The building was evacuated and the Monroe County sheriff’s office bomb squad called in, as were K-9s from the Ontario and Wayne county sheriff’s offices and an FBI special agent with expertise in bombs. Luce said the device was a makeshift replica and not incendiary in nature.
He and Thompson have declined to go into more detail on the device, noting the case remains pending in county court.
“At this point, the district attorney’s office is handling the case,” Thompson said.
Avery and Collado, who hail from Florida, face numerous charges, including attempted murder and arson. Hearings in the case are scheduled for late October.
Police believe Avery, a trucker with ties to the Syracuse area, and Collado are either married or in a domestic relationship, and both children are theirs. They said the motive for their alleged acts is unclear and may never be explained, but the children are expected to make full recoveries.
“We put multiple investigators on this case,” Thompson said. “The alleged acts were certainly egregious.”