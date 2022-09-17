ROMULUS — One of the candidates for Seneca County sheriff has named his choice for undersheriff, if he is elected.
In a news release, sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson named Melinda Marquart as his running mate for the 2023 campaign.
Marquart, a sheriff’s office investigator, would be the county’s first female undersheriff if Thompson is elected sheriff next year.
“I am honored that Melinda has decided to join me as my running mate and believe that she is an excellent choice as undersheriff,” Thompson said. “She is very well respected throughout the law enforcement community and has worked hard to build relationships with the public. We share the same vision for the sheriff’s office and look forward to serving the residents of Seneca County in these new roles.”
To date, Thompson is one of three people who have announced their candidacy to succeed Sheriff Tim Luce, who is retiring at the end of 2023 along with Undersheriff John Cleere. The others are retired sheriff’s office Sgt. Mike Rhinehart and John Morabito Jr., a 40-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and a well-known area firefighter.
Marquart, a lifelong county resident, has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. She is assigned to the sheriff’s office family services unit, where she is responsible for the investigation of child abuse and domestic violence cases.
Marquart is a former school resource officer and D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) instructor. Thompson said she has been focused on working with Seneca County youth and was instrumental in developing sheriff’s office policy on the newest “Raise the Age” legislation.
“She is also current on all of the law enforcement changes that have taken place in New York state over the past few years,” Thompson said.
Thompson noted Marquart has been named Seneca County Employee of the Year, a Waterloo Central School District Woman of Distinction, and has received numerous letters of commendation and departmental awards.
Marquart possesses a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Keuka College. She lives with her family in Waterloo.