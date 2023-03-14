ROMULUS — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce has issued a no-unnecessary-travel advisory due to snowfall in the county thus far, with more expected Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Luce issued the advisory Tuesday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for numerous counties in the Finger Lakes and much of upstate New York, although Geneva and areas to the west had received almost no snowfall as of early Tuesday afternoon.
"This no-unnecessary-travel advisory is in effect until further notice," Luce said. "This travel advisory does not restrict travel. It is, however, a warning to motorists that hazardous driving conditions may exist. This advisory will be canceled when the winter storm has moved out of the area and road conditions have improved."
Luce said significant snowfall in Seneca County is expected overnight and Wednesday, which will make travel dangerous. Windy conditions have caused drifting on north-south roads in the county.
"County highway crews are working to clear roads," Luce said. "For the safety of all residents, the general public is encouraged to consider the need to be on the roads during these times. Please use extreme caution and lower your speeds while traveling in or around Seneca County."
Luce issued the advisory after discussions with Melissa Taylor, the county's emergency management director, and county Highway Superintendent Roy Gates.
Cayuga County issued a travel advisory earlier Tuesday.