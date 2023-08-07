ROMULUS — If Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere had to sum up the year 2022 with one word, it would be challenging.
“John and I were talking about this the other day,” Luce said. “It was kind of like the perfect storm last year. We were coming out of a pandemic, you have bail reform, mental health issues, other challenges. Things are a little crazy in law enforcement right now.”
Luce, who is retiring at year’s end along with Cleere and Chief Deputy Kipp Goodman, touches on those subjects and more in his office’s 2022 report.
They also discussed what they called an unprecedented hiring crisis, with only 20 people signed up so far to take the next deputy sheriff/police officer exam this fall. That will determine the applicant pool for every law enforcement agency in the county.
“If 20 are signed up and 15 pass the test, then you move on to the agility portion. We may have just five to choose from ... and this is happening across the country,” he said.
“Let me put this into context,” Cleere added. “When I took the deputy sheriff’s test, this was 30 years ago, I was competing against more than 100 people.”
“I took the test in the Waterloo High School gym and it was full,” Luce said.
A similar situation is seen in corrections.
“Because of a shortage of corrections officers, we were forced to downsize our jail and close two housing units. I will say we got support from the county Board of Supervisors during labor contract negotiations that brings our pay up to where we should be competitive with other agencies around us, both in road patrol and corrections,” Luce said. “We have increased our recruiting efforts to try and increase the number of qualified applicants while still maintaining high standards.”
The report includes goals and achievements for 2022:
• The county generated more than $230,000 — in about six months — by boarding federal and out-of-county inmates. Luce said that number would have been much higher if the jail was not downsized.
• The sheriff’s office complied with annual accreditation requirements, covering more than 460 best practices in the law enforcement, corrections, civil, and court security divisions.
• A new DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officer was certified.
• The sheriff’s office certified three new field training officers, as well as a defensive tactics instructor and reality-based instructors.
• Sheriff’s investigators and deputies made arrests in a shooting homicide in the town of Waterloo and attempted murder case involving children in Tyre.
The report also includes an overview of sheriff’s office administration, road patrol, K-9 program, criminal investigations, narcotics unit, welfare fraud unit, corrections, civil division, court security, county office building security, training, community-oriented policing, and drone program.
Luce said the road patrol’s numbers for 2022 are telling. Deputies responded to 20,189 calls, the highest ever for the sheriff’s office and a 29% hike from 2021. Arrests were up 37% from 2021, as were domestic violence and mental health calls.
Luce blamed some of that increase on bail reform, noting that many arrests were for people who failed to show up for a court date.
“Few people are being put in jail today,” he said. “We averaged 97 inmates daily in our jail a couple of years ago. Today we have a little more than 30.”