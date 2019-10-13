ROMULUS — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office will have its third annual Citizens Police Academy next month.
"The purpose of the academy is to give citizens of Seneca County a better understanding about law enforcement and how the sheriff's office works within the community," Sheriff Tim Luce said.
The academy includes four Thursday sessions, starting Nov. 7 and running from approximately 6 to 9 p.m. Each session will focus on different aspects of the sheriff's office and give an inside look at administration, road patrol, investigations, and corrections.
Luce said sessions and hands-on activities will be presented by sheriff's office personnel who do the job on a daily basis. The sheriff added that last year's class got to see corrections staff handle an actual emergency when the law enforcement center on Route 96 lost power.
People completing the program will be scheduled for an optional ride-a-long with a deputy. They will also get a certification of completion and a T-shirt.
After the opening session on Nov. 7, the other sessions will be Nov. 14, Nov. 21, and Dec. 5. There will no session on Nov. 28, which is Thanksgiving.
Candidates must be able attend all four sessions. People interested can contact Danielle Thompson at (315) 220-3403 or email dthompson@co.seneca.ny.us.
A light background check will be done on candidates. Applicants must be at least 21, residents of Seneca County and have a genuine interest in good citizenship.
"There are no physical requirements, only a desire to learn," Luce said. "The academy class size will be kept small to maximize the experience. Eligible applicants that do not make this academy will be considered for future academies."