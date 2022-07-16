ROMULUS — Combined, Tim Luce and John Cleere have nearly 50 years of service in the Seneca County sheriff’s office.
That will come to an end next year following Friday’s announcement that Luce will not run for a third four-year term as sheriff.
Cleere, Luce’s undersheriff for the last seven years, will be retiring as well.
“I think we’ve accomplished a lot, although it’s been tough the last couple of years. It has taken a lot out of us,” Luce said during a phone call with the Times that included Cleere. “We just think it’s time (to retire).”
Luce was first elected in November 2015, taking over from retiring two-term Sheriff Jack Stenberg to start 2016. He ran unopposed for reelection in November 2019, and his current term runs through the end of 2023.
Luce, 63, said issues such as police reform, bail reform and discovery, “Raise the Age” legislation, and the Covid-19 pandemic made the last several years challenging, coupled with changes in the state’s gun laws on the horizon.
“During our time, we started a lot of programs we are extremely proud of. It has been an honor and privilege for both of us to serve here,” Luce said. “We think we are leaving the sheriff’s office in a good position ... and would like to spend more time with our families.”
Luce, a 1977 Waterloo High School graduate, started his career at the sheriff’s office in 1984 under Sheriff Kenneth Greer, who died while in office. Undersheriff Tom Cleere, John Cleere’s father, became sheriff.
Tom Cleere promoted Luce to a criminal investigator in 1986, when he worked on the successful arrest and prosecution of the Donna Guerreri homicide case at the Kwik Fill near Seneca Falls.
Luce joined the Waterloo Police Department in 1989. He achieved the rank of sergeant before retiring in 2009, going back to the sheriff’s office in a part-time administrative role under Stenberg and Undersheriff Gary Sullivan. Luce ran unopposed for sheriff in 2015.
John Cleere, 64, a 1976 Waterloo High grad, joined the sheriff’s office in 1986 — his father was sheriff — as a boat patrol officer and dispatcher. He later spent 10 years as a road patrol deputy before he was promoted to criminal investigator by then-Sheriff Tom Fox.
“I never turned down a training position or an opportunity in the department,” Cleere said.
During his time as an investigator, Cleere worked with Kipp Goodman, now the sheriff’s office chief deputy, on more than 1,000 child abuse cases.
“Tom Fox was real big on having a special unit for child abuse cases, something myself and Sheriff Luce have continued,” Cleere said.
Stenberg promoted Cleere to lieutenant of criminal investigations, and Cleere later attended the FBI Academy. Cleere played a lead role in the 2012 arrest of Karl Karlsen, who was convicted of killing his son Levi in 2008 in what was first considered an accident.
“It was the biggest case I ever worked — and the longest,” Cleere said.
Stenberg and Sullivan later promoted Cleere to chief deputy, the third-highest position in the sheriff’s office. Cleere eventually was named undersheriff.
“John and I think a lot alike. We have a lot of the same ideals and work well together,” Luce said. “I could not have done the job without him.”
Among their accomplishments, Luce and Cleere point to getting centralized arraignments at the county law enforcement center in Romulus, a comprehensive police reform plan, and an enhanced drug investigation unit. They also started a drone unit and expanded the body camera program, as well as increasing services available to inmates, including mental health and drug addiction counseling. They worked with Kaitlyn Laskoski, a corrections mental health senior therapist, on the latter.
In addition, Luce and Cleere teamed to get a Waterloo office for the Child Advocacy Center of the Finger Lakes, and are working with Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes toward an area shelter for domestic violence victims.