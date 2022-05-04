TYRE — One person has been charged with attempted murder following an incident early Tuesday morning at the new Love's Travel Stops on Route 414.
Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said more details would be forthcoming at a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the sheriff's office in Romulus.
The sheriff's office sent out a brief news release Tuesday night, saying details of the incident could not be released at that time due to the "sensitivity of the investigation."
Luce said charges were filed Wednesday morning against one suspect, and charges are pending against another person.