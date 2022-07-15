ROMULUS — Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce announced Friday he will not run for reelection next year, when his current term ends.
Undersheriff John Cleere also said he will be retiring at the end of 2023.
"We believe we have accomplished a lot and just think it's time (to retire)," Luce said during a phone call with the Times that included Cleere. "We both would like to spend more time with our families."
Luce was first elected in November 2015, taking over from retiring Sheriff Jack Stenberg to start 2016, and ran unopposed for reelection in November 2019.
Cleere has been with the sheriff's office for more than 35 years.