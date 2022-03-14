ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office is a regional leader when it comes to crisis intervention training involving mental health situations.
In their monthly snapshot for February, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said CIT has been expanded to include corrections officers at county jails and will eventually will be offered to 911 dispatchers, ambulance personnel, and others.
Cleere said the sheriff’s office hosted a corrections officer supervisor school last month for officers who have been promoted. It included a new curriculum developed by sheriff’s office instructors.
“Kaitlyn Laskoski, our corrections mental health senior therapist, adapted the existing CIT training program for police officers to be presented to corrections supervisors and basic corrections officers,” Cleere said. “It was a lot of work for her and she did a lot of it on her own time.”
Laskoski and Cleere taught the new courses. Cleere also developed and taught a new, enhanced ethics training course for CO supervisors.
“It gets heavily into subjects like active vs. passive bystandership, duty to intervene, noble cause corruption, the Holocaust, and other topics,” he explained.
Officers from Seneca, Ontario, Yates, Schuyler, Livingston, Cayuga, and Wayne counties attended the training sessions.
Luce and Cleere have been working with Margaret Morse, the county’s director of community services, on CIT for 911 dispatchers, ambulance personnel, probation officers, and some social workers.
“Margaret and Sheriff Luce have been huge supporters of the CIT concept and have brought many resources to the table,” Cleere said. “Kaitlyn is a talented instructor and a master at developing and adapting lesson plans.”
Luce and Cleere report the following in February:
Feb. 14 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Romulus, where a man allegedly threatened someone’s life. The suspect was arrested without incident.
Feb. 16 — A suspect wanted on multiple felony bench warrants was spotted by sheriff’s investigators in Seneca Falls. Police said the suspect resisted arrest but was apprehended without injury.
Feb. 23 — Deputies responded to a report of a man threatening others with a gun. The suspect was arrested without incident, and an unregistered and defaced handgun was found after police obtained a search warrant.
Feb. 23 — There was a standoff after deputies responded to the report of a man threatening others with a baseball bat. The suspect surrendered after several hours of talks.
Sheriff’s office deputies and investigators responded to 2,189 calls in February, making 57 arrests. The narcotics unit started 12 new drug cases and made 11 arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 16 cases. It has recouped more than $40,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 11 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 46. More than $26,000 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to nearly $70,000.
In the civil division, there were 34 summons/complaints/services and 16 income executions. Deputies assisted with four evictions.