ROMULUS — Seneca County sheriff’s office Deputy James Palmer was named Officer of the Year for 2021 at the department’s annual awards ceremony.
“The sheriff (Tim Luce) and I are very proud of the accomplishments by members of the sheriff’s office — 2021 was a rough year for everyone working in the wake of Covid-19,” Undersheriff John Cleere said during the April 8 ceremony. “Despite these challenges, our personnel prevailed and many achieved goals above and beyond expected performance.”
Palmer, the school resource officer for the Romulus school district, also received a community policing excellence award. Cleere said the sheriff’s office has received many compliments about Palmer’s work from parents, students, school staff, and other professionals.
“Deputy Palmer has made a positive difference in the lives of children and adults he interacts with during his duties as a school resource officer,” Cleere said. “He is known for stepping up as needed and always projects a positive, ‘can do’ attitude.”
Also receiving a community policing excellence award was road patrol Deputy Jarrod Surine. Cleere noted the sheriff’s office has received letters and phone calls praising Surine’s work on handling citizen complaints.
Kaitlyn Laskoski, a mental health senior therapist at the county jail, received the CIT excellence award for her work with crisis intervention training. Cleere said Laskoski adapted the police officer CIT training program for corrections supervisors and officers.
Some other award winners:
Lifesaving
• Sgt. Jason Lanphear was recognized for an incident in August, when he pursued a vehicle and apprehended a larceny suspect in Tyre. The suspect later passed out due a drug overdose, and Lanphear rendered first aid, including three doses of Narcan, to revive the person.
• Sgt. Jeffery Steuer was honored for an incident in October, when he responded to Route 96A in Romulus for a motorcycle accident during a rain storm. The victim, a missing vulnerable adult, ended up in a ditch with rising floodwaters, and Steuer held the person’s head above the water until ambulance personnel arrived.
Commendations
• Inv. John Nesbit, who was cited by an Ovid business owner for handling a child endangerment case that possibly saved an infant’s life. The business owner said Nesbit also paid the remainder of a customer’s bill.
• Corrections Officer Paul Reynolds for doing an additional search on a person being arraigned at the county jail, finding a hypodermic needle that was missed the first time.
• Inv. Mike Strohm and Lt. Tim Thompson, who assisted state police on a homicide case and helped Geneva police on a kidnapping and assault case. Both cases involved the same two suspects.
• Deputy Zack Presher for organizing a sheriff’s office team for the “Shootout For Soldiers,” a lacrosse tournament that raised more than $6,500 for veterans.
Meritorious Service
• Deputy Jason Ward, who was assigned to a confidential special investigation detail for all of last year.
Achievement
• Kaitlyn Laskoski, Chief Deputy Kipp Goodman, Sgt. Elizabeth Cook, Wendy Titus, and Tania Doverspike for organizing a Christmas gift program at Glove House in Waterloo. Gifts were given to 165 children.
• Corrections officers Sara Alexander, James Hansen, Justin Kimpel, Charlotte Miculka, Anthony Plyter and Michael Roberts; Presher; Special Patrol Officer James Santos; Sgts. Neil Folts and Robert Williams; and Lt. Joshua Kierst for corrections officer training during the pandemic.