ROMULUS — The Seneca County sheriff’s office is investigating a scam that involves a bogus police officer, an audio sample, and personal information taken from social media.
Undersheriff John Cleere said at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, a woman received a phone call at her workplace in the town of Romulus. The caller identified herself as the woman’s daughter and spoke in the daughter’s voice.
“The caller sounded very upset and said she had been in an accident and had a broken nose,” Cleere said. “The caller said she was under arrest and needed bail money or was going to jail. The woman receiving the call stated that it sounded exactly like her daughter and even mentioned her daughter’s boyfriend’s correct name.”
The caller asked the victim not to call the boyfriend, saying she wanted to give him the news face to face. According to Cleere, a man then got on the phone, identified himself as police officer Daniel Harris, and said bail was $9,500 for charges of texting while driving and reckless endangerment.
“He said her daughter rear-ended a pregnant driver,” Cleere said.
The victim told the purported police officer she could not pay $9,500. Cleere said the bogus officer said the public defender could get the bail lowered and asked how much she could afford.
“The victim was to call back with the amount she could pay and instead spoke with the Seneca County sheriff’s office,” Cleere said. “This call has been confirmed as a scam. The scammer is suspected of pulling an audio sample and personal information from social media to be used in constructing the call.”
Cleere said there were several red flags the public should be aware of:
• The charges reported were not eligible for bail under New York’s bail reform.
• The phone number was from a 646 area code (Manhattan).
• It is highly irregular for a police officer to be negotiating bail.
• The caller did not want the victim to call the boyfriend, who could have confirmed the woman’s daughter was not involved in the accident.
“Scammers count on a parent, grandparent, or other family member to be emotionally upset enough not to question the validity of the call,” Cleere said. “With computer software easily available to copy and mimic any voice, these types of scams are expected to continue.”
Cleere said the public should be aware of this scam and spread the word to others.
“Never send money or give bank account or credit card info to anyone without 100% confirmation. If there is ever any doubt, contact local law enforcement before you send any money or give any personal information,” Cleere said. “In this case, the woman receiving the call saved herself a lot of money by having it checked out.”