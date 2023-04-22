ROMULUS — The 2022 Officer of the Year for the Seneca County sheriff’s office wasn’t solving murder cases, arresting burglars, or even writing traffic tickets.
Instead, Deputy Jim Picchi was doing his work behind the scenes as the department’s accreditation officer, directing a program that saw the law enforcement division meet well over 100 state standards in areas including officer training, general efficiency, and other areas.
That led to the sheriff’s office earning accreditation — considered the gold standard in community policing — in 2016 and again in ’21. Undersheriff John Cleere gave much of the credit to Picchi, a retired Geneva police officer hired by the sheriff’s office nearly 10 years ago to help the department earn accreditation.
“This Officer of the Year award is nearly a decade in the making,” Cleere said. “Deputy Picchi is a huge asset to this office. Earning accreditation is a huge accomplishment and something we think is absolutely necessary for our department.”
Picchi was one of many officers honored Thursday during the annual awards ceremony at the sheriff’s office. The event included comments by Sheriff Tim Luce.
The other award winners:
Unit citation
The sheriff’s office criminal investigation division was recognized for its work last September, when a man was fatally shot in the town of Waterloo and the suspects were at large. Cleere said investigators worked non-stop to follow leads, leading to the arrest of two men — one in Florida — less than 24 hours after the shooting.
Honored were Lt. Tim Thompson and investigators Melinda Marquart, Christopher Felice, Michael Strohm, and James Altemari. Also recognized was Deputy Jason Ward, who was working in the criminal investigations division at the time.
Achievement
Numerous officers were recognized for hosting a corrections officer basic academy last year at the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center. Officers from several nearby counties went through the academy, which included reality-based training, Taser use, crisis intervention, and officer wellness.
“Many have referred to it as the best academy in the state,” Cleere said.
Those honored: Capt. Donald Borland; Lt. Joshua Kierst; Sgts. Neil Folts, James Soules, Jeffery Steuer, Shawn Struzyk, and Robert “Tyler” Williams; deputies Travis Gantz and Kyle Poormon; Special Patrol Officer James Santos; and corrections officers James Hansen, Justin Kimpel, Michael Roberts, and Susan “Denise” Warne.
Cleere also recognized Kaitlyn Laskoski, senior mental health therapist at the jail, for adapting crisis intervention training and writing officer wellness curriculum.
Appreciation
• Corrections officers Ed and Tommy Swart, who are father and son, were recognized for their work last November when the sheriff’s office lost phone and internet service due to what Cleere called a catastrophic failure of a crucial system component. Officials were told a new component would take weeks or months to arrive from Canada. Cleere said the Swarts were able to quickly find a temporary component to restore phone and internet service.
• Corrections Officer Kevin Close was recognized for managing a program where jail inmates raise pheasants to be released into the wild.
• Corrections Officer Justin Kimpel was honored for managing a program that saw inmates raise egg-laying chickens.
Ambulance
Deputies Jonathan McNabb and Danny Steele were honored by South Seneca Ambulance for saving a dog from a fire in Ovid.
Commendation
• Deputy Jarod Surine was recognized for an incident last December, when he responded to execute a mental health detention and transport order. Cleere said the subject was considered high risk due to previous confrontations with law enforcement.
“Deputy Surine distinguished himself with the way he handled a very difficult and dangerous subject. The subject was also in possession of numerous guns and a crossbow,” Cleere said in a statement by Surine’s supervisor, a sergeant. “Deputy Surine spent 40 minutes developing a rapport and was able to convince the subject to come peacefully.”
• Corrections Officer Paul Reynolds was honored for an incident last year, when he searched a person who was to be arraigned at the jail. Cleere said the person had been searched previously but Reynolds found a small pill container containing methamphetamine, along with a lighter and a metal tube.
• Lt. Richard “Rick” Reed and Lt. Tim Thompson were recognized for overseeing a large-scale search in Fayette, where a college student was missing in a heavily wooded area near the Cayuga-Seneca Canal. The student was found dead, the victim of an apparent suicide.