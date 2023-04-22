Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning. Showers and a possible thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.