ROMULUS — While no Seneca County residents were arrested in the region-wide drug bust announced last week by the state Attorney General’s office, the sheriff’s office played an important role in the investigation.
“I estimated we contributed well over 2,000 man-hours during the two-year operation,” Undersheriff John Cleere said. “It was worth the investment, as it affected Seneca County directly, as well as the whole Finger Lakes region.”
The bust resulted in 48 arrests for the trafficking network that operated in Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, and Yates counties. Most of those arrested were from Wayne County and Rochester.
Cleere said sheriff’s office Inv. Mike Strohm, Lt. Tim Thompson, and Deputy Jason Ward were the three “main players” from Seneca County when it came to manpower during the investigation.
“The sheriff and I believe these large, multi-agency efforts are the future of effective drug enforcement,” Cleere said. “The drug traffickers targeted by this operation are in it for the sole motivation of greed. They are getting rich from the misery and deaths of end users, and they know it. The sheriff and I commend and thank the Attorney General’s office and all of the agencies who took part.”
Sheriff Tim Luce and Cleere report the following in their monthly “snapshot” for May:
May 3 — A theft investigation at Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius ended with the arrest of the alleged thief on a charge of criminal contempt.
May 8 — Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to a farm accident in Ovid that resulted in the death of a young child. The investigation is ongoing.
May 8 — Deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Romulus, where a woman was held against her will and her phone was taken so she could not call 911. The suspect was arrested.
May 10 — Investigators arrested two men for trespass and larceny at a Tyre residence.
May 12 — An officer was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance in Fayette. The suspect was charged with assault, child endangerment, and aggravated family offense.
May 23 — An eviction in the town of Waterloo turned criminal when the person being evicted allegedly damaged property. The person was charged with criminal mischief.
May 31 — The sheriff’s office narcotics unit arrested a person for possession of cocaine with intent to sell in the town of Waterloo.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,691 calls in May, making 43 arrests. The narcotics unit opened 12 new drug cases and made six arrests.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 13 cases. It has recouped more than $145,000 this year.
Deputies responded to 24 mental health calls.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 23. There were 37 inmate transports.
In the civil division there were 43 summons/complaints/services and nine income executions. Deputies assisted with 12 evictions.