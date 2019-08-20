ROMULUS — The Seneca County 911 Center is now accepting text messages for emergencies when calling is not possible.
AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon are delivering text messages to 911. People can now send a text of up to 140 characters to 911 in an emergency.
"Text-messaging will allow us to better serve our vulnerable populations, hearing and speech impaired, those who have limited English proficiency, and those that are in a situation where it would be dangerous to speak," said Melissa Taylor, the county's director of emergency management.
"Call when you can, text when you can’t" is the slogan being used for the new service.
"While the benefits of Text-to-911 are significant, voice calls are still the fastest and most efficient way to reach 911" said county 911 Operations Manager Brandi Godley.
Here's how to send a text to 911:
• Enter the numbers "911" in the "To" or "Recipient" field.
• Text messages to 911 should be short, include the location of the emergency, and ask for police, fire or ambulance.
• Push the "Send" button.
• Answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.
• Text in simple words. Do not use abbreviations or slang.
• If necessary, when silence is important, make sure your phone is on vibrate or silent so the return text sound — or other phone alerts — are not heard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.