WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday filled a vacancy on the county Industrial Development Agency Tuesday by appointing Sue Cirencione of Geneva to the position.
The move came less than a week after Mary Anne Kowalski was selected. However, Kowalski was stricken at home the next day and died.
In naming Cirencione, the board went back to their original choice for the position, made vacant by the resignation of Valerie Bassett of Covert in February. Cirencione was born and raised in the Interlaken area and is a graduate of South Seneca High School. She owns and operates the Ovid Big M supermarket and is the former Ontario County STOP-DWI coordinator.
The board voted to appoint Cirencione in April, but she declined it at that time.
There was no advance notice the appointment would happen Tuesday. The board went into executive session at the end of the meeting and emerged after 20 minutes to waive the requirement that a committee must approve a motion before it goes to the full Board of Supervisors.
After approving the waiver, Lodi Supervisor Kyle Barnhart made the motion to appoint Cirencione. The measure was approved 12-0; board members Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls and James Cleere of Waterloo were absent.
Several board members, including board chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, and Cindy Lorenzetti, D-Fayette, previously said the vacancy should be filled by a qualified woman from the south end of the county.
Cirencione said Wednesday she felt she was too busy running her store to accept the nomination the first time around.
“I was asked to reconsider by several people,” Cirencione said. “I did and decided that I feel strongly about the south end of this county. It is opening up now that the pandemic is easing.
“People who come to the store from outside the area tell me they want to get away from the big cities and love the openness, the fresh air, the lakes and the wineries down here. We have a lot to offer. I want to focus on the south end, attracting small businesses here. I want to be an advocate for the whole county, but the south end in particular.”