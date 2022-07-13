WATERLOO — Saying “the time to act is now,” the Seneca County Board of Supervisors approved a motion Tuesday urging the state to take “prompt and responsible actions” to support redevelopment of the former Willard Psychiatric Center.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in November 2021 that the Willard Drug Treatment Campus on the former psychiatric center property would be one of six state facilities to close in March 2022.
The motion states the March closure has impacted the local economy adversely through the elimination of jobs and drop in local spending. It adds that there are portions of the campus in various states of disrepair that the state should accept responsibility for and mitigate during its ownership.
Board members said the property has considerable redevelopment potential if planned and managed properly.
“Entities from the Seneca County public and private sectors have expressed strong interest in being a part of the planning and implementation of the next chapter in this significant property’s history,” the motion states.
The motion directs board Chairman Bob Hayssen, R-Varick, to write to state officials about the county’s concerns, and to urge prompt and responsible action by the state to redevelop the site.
The motion was approved by a 13-0 vote. Supervisor Kyle Barnhart, D-Lodi, was absent.
Willard Psychiatric Center was established on 650 acres on the east shore of Seneca Lake in 1869. After it closed in 1995, 13 acres were taken over by the state Department of Corrections as a drug-treatment alternative to incarceration.