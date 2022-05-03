WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors hopes to save $111,000 by refinancing two long-term debts.
The board voted April 26 to approve borrowing $5.59 million to pay off remaining principal and interest on bonds issued in 2012 and ’14 that must be paid off in 2023. The unpaid amounts of those two bonds are $3.97 million and $1.73 million, respectively.
County Finance Director Halle Stevens said the refinancing through new bonds is recommended by Fiscal Advisors Inc., a consultant to the county.
“Fiscal Advisors say the interest rate on the debt is now 3.5% and a refinancing would lower the rate to 2.5%,” Stevens said. “That 1% drop would save the county more than $111,000 in interest.”
In other action April 26, committees approved two motions the full board will consider at its May 10 meeting:
• Soliciting consulting services for a county housing needs survey to be paid for by a state grant.
• A new county social host local law that would add marijuana to the list of substances not allowed when an adult hosts a party at which minors are present.