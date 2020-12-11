WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to segment county Sewer District No. 2 into two separate service areas, and to increase the cost to the two remaining users of a wastewater treatment plant on the former Hillside Children’s Center property by over 1,000%.
There was considerable discussion during public comment, but the 13-0 vote itself occurred without discussion. Jim Cleere of Waterloo was the only board member not in attendance.
David Cook, an attorney representing Earl Martin and his businesses, objected to the segmentation and fee increase. He said it was “arbitrary and capricious” and could lead to an Article 78 proceeding if approved.
The county Industrial Development Agency was given title to the 10,587-acre Seneca Army Depot in Romulus and Varick when the Army closed it in 2000. Beginning in 2004, Hillside Children’s Center operated on a 162-acre parcel at the northernmost end of the property in Varick, but did renew its lease last year. Hillside did not renew its lease at the end of 2019, and the IDA sought bids to sell the parcel.
Martin, who earlier bought 7,000 acres of former depot land from the IDA, submitted the only bid for the Hillside parcel. His $65,000 bid was accepted. Several county supervisors were unhappy with the sale, and more recently objected to a one-year PILOT agreement Martin requested for the property.
The segmentation will cause users of a wastewater treatment plant owned by the county sewer district to see their quarterly user fee increased from $30 to $454 as the county takes steps to decommission the plant. The other user is First Light Technologies, a much smaller user.
Hillside was the main user when it was a residential treatment facility for troubled youth.
Cook called the segmentation and fee increase as “fundamentally unfair.”
“We have serious concerns about the equities and legality of two properties bearing the entire burden of operating the North Depot Wastewater Treatment Plant despite their almost zero use of its actual facilities,” said Cook, adding that it appears the board is attempting to make two properties maintain a wastewater treatment plant due to its own failures as described by both the state comptroller and Department of Environmental Conservation.
Cook pointed out the two properties use almost no water, yet the treatment plant is still treating thousands of gallons of water per quarter.
IDA Executive Director Sarah Davis read a letter opposing the segmentation as a “business unfriendly” move.
“This increase places a significant hardship on the two system users who already bear the burden of maintaining aging facilities in poor condition and will impede their ability to make future investments at the depot,” she said.
Davis said the proposal comes at a time when the county is pushing for the decommissioning of the Hillside plant, leaving the North Depot area without service and forcing users to find private alternatives at considerable cost.
“If the county’s true intention is to decommission the plant, we should be working together to make that transition as smooth as possible for everyone involved, not be strong-arming businesses into compliance by charging exorbitant amounts for wastewater treatment,” she said.
Romulus Supervisor David Hayes, chairman of the board’s water and sewer treatment, management and operations committee, said he has spoken with First Light about negotiating a separate system from the treatment plant.
“The IDA has not negotiated with us at all. It’s shameful,” Hayes said. “I’d like to sit down with Mr. Martin, but he may not want to and prefer to go through the IDA,. We’re made out to be the bad guy. It’s a shame. We have helped the IDA many times.”
Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus, a former administrator of the county’s water and sewer districts, sent a letter supporting the segmentation. She said it would help other users in Sewer District No. 2 that are served by another wastewater treatment plant near the Five Points Correctional Facility in Romulus avoid having to pay costs associated with the North Depot situation.
“Since the county took over the former Army sewer districts, the Hillside section has never paid the full cost of providing sewer service to the so-called Hillside area,” she said. “It also includes a collection system that served the buildings on the Hillside campus, as well as a building used by First Light. I understand that First Light represents a men’s room and a women’s room only.”
She claimed the collection system has serious problems with infiltration and inflow that causes sewer pollution to flow into Reeder Creek and, subsequently, Seneca Lake.
With Hillside ceasing operations and only two bathrooms at First Light using a sewer since late last year, Kowalski said the Hillside plant has fixed costs of about $6,500 a month. Hillside was paying about $14,000 a year for sewer treatment. The IDA, she said, is now being billed $1,200 per quarter. The district customers are paying $18,000 per quarter, based on use.
‘”It is grossly unfair to charge the other Sewer District No. 2 customers the cost of operating Hillside at a cost of about $75,000 a year while the owner and tenants debate what to do,” Kowalski said. “It is hoped that placing the cost where it belongs will cause decisions to be made in a more timely manner.”