WATERLOO — Seneca County has a new, 64-page sewer use law on the books.
The Board of Supervisors voted 12-0 at a special meeting Tuesday to adopt the local law after a public hearing.
The law regulates the use of public and private sewers and drains, private sewage disposal, installation and connection of building laterals to sewer lines, discharge of water and waste into the public sewer systems, setting forth penalties for violations of the law and for administration and management of the county’s two sewer districts.
During the public hearing, Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus expressed concern about the 2020 sewer district budgets not containing reserves, as required by the sewer use law.
She also said she’s been engaged in a lengthy battle with county officials over Freedom Of Information Law (FOIL) requests she has filed for basic financial information since 2017.
“It’s all basic material I’m looking for. It’s nothing complicated, but I either get no response or am denied. I’ve appealed denials and they are ignored or denied,Æ she said.
Kowalski said she represents the villages of Lodi and Ovid and is requesting the financial data so those villages can make decisions.
“I have consulted an attorney and if my requests are not handled in a timely manner, I may have to sue the county,” she said. “I don’t want to, but I should have this information. It should not be such a struggle.”
She said the sewer law does not need the appendices that are attached and suggested the board revise the boundaries of Sewer Districts 1 and 2.
Lodi Mayor and Lodi Supervisor-elect Kyle Barnhart asked what the process and cost would be for the village to switch from an out-of-district user to an in-district user. Ovid Mayor Leon Kelly said he hopes the new law will assure a preventative maintenance system is in place to have the wastewater treatment plans meet or exceed DEC requirements.
County Attorney David Ettman said there is language in the new law to address those issues.
Earlier in the meeting, the board’s Public Works Committee voted to support the sewer use law and move it to the full board for a final vote.
The full board also voted 12-0 to approve the replacement of permanently disabled screw pumps in Sewer District No. 1 as an emergency action. The pumps will be provided by Lange Inc. at a cost of $160,000 and will be installed by Blue Heron Construction at a cost of $60,000.
In other committee action Tuesday:
HUMAN RESOURCES & GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS: Voted 5-0 to support a bill in the State Legislature called “Clara’s Law,” requiring hospitals and health care facilities to report incidents of a sexual offense by employees against patients to the state Health and Education departments to prevent those employees from getting a job in another facility.
The bill was promoted by Waterloo resident Edward Bowman, whose late wife was a victim of abuse.
WAYS & MEANS: Tabled a motion to create and fill a new position of full-time personal computer support specialist in the Information Technology Department. The position was proposed as a shared service arrangement with the town of Seneca Falls, which would pay the county $45,000 toward the position.
The town is poised to end its current IT Department and the employment of IT Director Marshall Foster at the end of the year. Outgoing Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro said he opposed the Town Board’s plan and said the proposed shared service plan could have Civil Service ramifications.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM: Voted to support the full board’s appointment of the Board of Directors of the Finger Lakes Regional Land Bank Corporation for 2020 and 2021. They include Jill Henry, Frank Sinicropi, Melissa Nesbit, Cindy Lorenzetti, Bob Hayssen, Kyle Barnhart and Don Nothrup.
In another matter, County Manager Mitch Rowe said he and Finance Director Halle Stevens are reviewing the contract for leasing of vehicles for county use with Enterprise Leasing. The lease was recommended by former County Manager John Sheppard in 2017 as a less costly alternative to buying vehicles under state bid contract.
“I want to see if we are realizing the savings that were projected,” Rowe said. He said a report will be given to the board in the first quarter of 2020.