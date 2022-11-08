WATERLOO — The public will have an opportunity to comment on the proposed 2023 Seneca County budget tonight.
The board will conduct a public hearing at 6 p.m. on the $78.09 million budget prepared by County Manager Mitch Rowe in October. The budget is up 2.5%.
The budget calls for no cuts in staff or services and a decline in the tax rate per $1,000 of assessed value so comments may be few.
The spending plan projects significant increases in non-property tax revenues. The county sales tax is estimated to go from $27.1 to $31 million, a 14.4% rise.
Revenue from the del Lago Resort & Casino gaming compact with the state will see the county share rise from $2.6 to $2.9 million, a 14% increase. The tax reduction reserve fund will provide $3.3 million in 2023, up 37.5% from the $2.4 million used in 2022.
The tax rate will drop from $4.07 to $3.81.
Pay for 13 of the board members will be $14,211 and the person elected chairperson will receive $18,032.
The agenda includes a motion to adopt the proposed budget as a final budget, pending the outcome of the hearing.
In other agenda items, the board will:
• Hear a presentation on tourism promotion efforts from Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Shipley.
• Receive, under communications, the retirement notice of board clerk Margaret Li of Seneca Falls, effective Dec. 31. Li was hired as confidential secretary to the county manager in May 1999 and was named board clerk in January 2003.
The board also was notified of the resignation of deputy board clerk Amanda Vavra of Geneva, effective Oct. 28. Vavra will remain as confidential secretary to the county manager and purchasing agent. She was paid $500 to serve as deputy clerk.
There also is a letter from the Seneca County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs Inc. seeking support from the board for its recommendation that the state Department of Environmental Conservation or the state Department of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation acquire the former Boy Scout Camp Babcock Hovey in Ovid. The group says the property is 282 mostly forested acres with a half mile of shoreline on Seneca Lake with a high conservation value. The group says a good use would be as a DEC summer camp.
An email also was received from Shannon Vaga, Brian Simpson and Sheldon and Ellen Rabin complaining of the weed growth and lack of weed harvesting on the north end of Cayuga Lake. The board will later vote on a resolution to develop a plan to harvest weeds in 2023.
• Consider a motion first proposed in the summer to give county employees not otherwise entitled to a bonus or stipend from the state and who were on the payroll as of April 15, 2020 and remain on the payroll now, having worked through the pandemic. The bonuses would be $1,000 for full-time employee and $500 for part-time workers, with the money to come from the American Rescue Plan Act revenue received by the county.
Action on the motion has been delayed several times since it was proposed by board member Michael Enslow.
• Consider a motion to add marijuana to the county’s social host local law, joining alcohol and illegal drugs as substances that should not be served minors at parties hosted by adults.