WATERLOO — Seneca County could take a big step toward adopting a law related to sewer use when it meets tonight.
The board’s Public Works Committee will vote on a motion to introduce proposed Local Law B of 2019, also known as the Sewer Use Law of Seneca County, and schedule a public hearing on it for Oct. 8. If the committee approves that motion, the full board will meet in special session tonight to vote on it, also.
The law is designed to provide for efficient, economic, environmentally safe and legal operation of the county’s publicly owned treatment plant. It would prevent the introduction of substances that would interfere with the plant’s operation, violate its state-issued pollution discharge elimination system permit, or damage area waters.
Also on committee agendas tonight:
Ways & Means
County Manager Mitch Rowe will provide initial 2020 budget projections and estimates, and town justices will attend to discuss county support related to criminal-justice reforms that will go into effect next year.
Human Resources and Government Operations
This panel will begin discussing a plan for sharing governmental services with towns and villages in 2020.
Economic Development and Tourism
The committee could recommend the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce continue in its role as the county’s tourism promotion agency for 2020 and apply for matching funds from the state. The county would commit up to $245,400 from the its room-occupancy tax revenue in 2020 as its matching share.