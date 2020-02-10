WATERLOO — Seneca County officials have argued, sometimes heatedly, over water and sewer issues for many years.
In light of that history, the Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on a motion to solicit proposals for consulting services to develop a framework for a county water and sewer authority.
The county was awarded a $37,500 state grant last year toward a study to explore the possible formation of the authority. The grant required the county to contribute a $37,500 match, which county officials said they will do. The money will pay for consultants to provide professional services toward the study and formation of a water and sewer authority.
In a related matter, the board will consider a measure designating the mayors of Ovid and Lodi as ex-officio, non-voting members of the board’s new standing committee on water and sewer treatment, management, and operations. That committee will provide oversight of the county’s two sewer districts and its sole water district.
The villages of Lodi and Ovid are served by Sewer District No. 1. If approved, the two mayors can name an alternate to take their place if they have to miss a meeting.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda:
• The board will consider waiving interest and penalties totaling $10,528.84 on the delinquent tax bill for 1766 Auburn Road in Seneca Falls, site of the former Coca-Cola distribution site. The property was sold at a federal tax auction late last year, and the amount of unpaid taxes is $60,561.99. The new owner is willing to pay the delinquent taxes, but is seeking a waiver from paying the interest and penalties.
• Supervisors may accept a PILOT agreement proposed by Delaware River Solar for two solar projects in the town of Seneca Falls that would generate 2 megawatts of power. The payment-in-lieu-of-taxes deal calls for the company to make annual payments for 15 years, starting at $1,800 per megawatt of capacity in 2020. That amount would increase by 1.5 percent annually over the next 14 years.
• The board is expected to approve a resolution requesting home-rule legislation be introduced in the state Legislature for an extension of the additional 1 percent county sales tax for another three years. The county has authority to charge a 3 percent sales tax, but needs state approval to increase it — and keep it — at 4 percent.
• Supervisors are scheduled to vote on a measure creating and filling a full-time information technology position, PC support specialist, on a one-year trial basis. The position would be shared with the town of Seneca Falls, which will contribute $45,000 to the post.
• Seneca Stone Corp. of Seneca Falls’ bid of $1,168,665, the lowest among five bidders for the rehabilitation of Balsley Road in Seneca Falls, could be approved.
• Waterloo Village and Town Justice Conrad Struzik will advocate for the creation of an arraignment clerk to serve the county’s centralized arraignment program at the Law Enforcement Center in Romulus.
• The Finger Lakes Times may be designated as an official county newspaper for the purpose of legal and public notices. The county’s other official newspaper is the Ovid Gazette.