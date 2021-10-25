WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors could take the first step toward borrowing $20.7 million to upgrade county Sewer Districts No. 1 and 2 when it meets Tuesday.
The board’s Water and Sewer Treatment, Management and Operations Committee will meet at 5:30 p.m. to consider:
• Bonding for $8,799,000 to complete necessary upgrades to the wastewater treatment facilities for county Sewer District No. 1, which serves the Willard Drug Treatment Center, Sampson State Park, commercial and residential properties in the hamlet of Willard, the villages of Ovid and Lodi, and users along the east shore of Seneca Lake. The county is pursuing grants and financing opportunities for the bonding.
• Bonding for an estimated $11,990,000 in upgrades to county Sewer District No. 2, which serves the former Seneca Army Depot in Varick and Romulus, including Five Points Correctional Facility; the Seneca County Law Enforcement Center; the hamlet of Romulus; and parts of Varick.
A public hearing on the two motions would be conducted at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
The committee also will consider a measure for making time-sensitive repairs to the sludge and air piping, valves, and support at the wastewater treatment facility at Willard, part of county Sewer District No. 1. The motion states the repairs are needed immediately and cannot wait for a competitive bidding process. The proposal is to have the work done by Koester Associates of Canastota for $26,737.58.
Meanwhile, the Public Works Committee will consider a motion for the county to accept the transfer of two parcels of land, totaling slightly more than 14 acres, at the former Seneca Army Depot airfleld in Romulus from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The county would use the parcels, which includes buildings, for law enforcement and fire training purposes.
If the committees approve all of the aforementioned motions, the full board will meet in special sessions later Tuesday to vote on them.