WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors was unanimous in one respect Tuesday night.
It does not want to see the Willard Drug Treatment Campus close.
Supervisors passed a motion opposing the state’s proposed closing of Willard and five other state prisons in March 2022.
The motion states the announcement was made “with no advance warning wherein local officials at the state and county levels only learned of these closures from media reports.” It also notes that no local input or outreach to corrections unions or local officials was made prior to the announcement and appears to disregard a 2005 state law that requires 12 months’ notice for a prison closure, as well as an opportunity for local discussion and input into options and alternatives.
“The closing of these facilities will negatively affect hundreds of correctional officers and their families who are projecbe ted to displaced, in addition to the negative economic and social impacts the closures will have on local communities,” the resolution stated.
The motion says the closure of Willard “threatens area infrastructure and related costs to that community, further, such closure threatens to prevent or delay necessary upgrades to the wastewater treatment facilities for Seneca County Sewer District No. 1, which serves the drug treatment center campus as well as Sampson State Park, properties in the hamlet of Willard, the villages of Ovid and Lodi and users on the east shore of Seneca Lake thereby potentially endangering the Seneca Lake watershed.”
The measure calls for the closure to be reconsidered and reversed immediately.
Prior to the vote, Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, R-131 of Manchester, was critical of the closure decision in remarks to the board.
“This will wreak havoc in a few years in terms of jobs and lawlessness,” he said. “There is no reason to close a facility that has been designed and praised for reducing recidivism and opportunities for inmates. Recent court system reforms, to me, are disgusting. These closings are a huge mistake, and we will realize that in a short time. I will fight this.”
The Willard Drug Treatment Campus opened in 1995, shortly after the Willard Psychiatric Center closed its doors.