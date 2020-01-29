WATERLOO — After years of in-fighting by towns and villages over public water and sewer issues, Seneca County took an initial step Tuesday toward creation of a single county-wide water and sewer authority to make those decisions.
The Board of Supervisors Planning, Development and Tourism Committee voted 5-0 to accept a $37,500 state local government efficiency grant and to use county funds to match that amount to pay for the issuing of a Request For Proposals (RFP) for a consultant to develop a plan to implement a county water and sewer authority. That motion now goes to the full board for a final vote Feb. 11.
The county applied for the state grant under the Consolidated Funding Application process in 2019 and was awarded the $37,500 grant. The motion states that the formation of a water and sewer authority “has the potential to stabilize decision making and administration.’’
Tuesday’s motion could be followed by full board approval, issuance of a RFP for professional services, hiring a company, public hearing and agreements among the county, towns and villages that now operate water and wastewater systems. A final vote on establishing the authority would occur at the end of the process, with state approval likely.
In other action, the Finance, Assessment & Insurance Committee voted 5-0 to request the introduction of home rule legislation by local state legislators to give the county authority to extend the additional 1 percent county sales tax from Dec. 1, 2020 to Nov. 30, 2023. The county has ongoing authority to impose a 3 percent county sales tax, but the addition of another 1 percent several years ago required state approval to extend the 1 percent every three years.
The committee also voted 5-0 to waive more than $10,600 in interest and penalties owed on a tax delinquent property at 1766 Auburn Road, Seneca Falls. The property, the former Coca-Cola distribution plant, was sold at a federal tax auction in late 2019. The property has back unpaid taxes due of $60,561.99 and with interest and penalties added, the amount owed is $71,215.53. The new owner said he is willing to pay the $60,561.99, but asked that interest and penalties be waived.
The committee also voted 5-0 to authorize Payment In Lieu Of Taxes (PILOT) agreements for the Sangolqui Solar LLC and the Donati Solar LLC solar panel projects at Route 318 and Gravel Road in Seneca Falls. The two projects will generate 2 megawatts of electrical power. PILOT agreements have also been authorized by the town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca Falls school district.
The solar project owners have agreed to make annual payments on the solar facilities for 15 consecutive fiscal tax years. The first annual payment would be $1,800 per megawatt of power and those payments will increase by 1.5 percent each of the next 14 years. The agreements also call for the land’s assessed value to not be increased by the presence of the solar panels.
The owners will still have to pay normal property taxes on the land in which they are located, based on the assessed value.
Those motions will go to the full board Feb. 11.