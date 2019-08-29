WATERLOO — Seneca County took a first step Tuesday toward developing a solid waste management plan.
The board’s Agriculture & Environmental Affairs Committee voted 4-0 to direct County Manager Mitch Rowe and County Attorney David Ettman to review information provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation on what is needed for the plan.
Rowe and Ettman will review a DEC-supplied outline and a checklist of the requirements for a state-approved SWMP.
“With Seneca Meadows scheduled to close in 2025, we should start to plan for what happens after that. You can’t start too early,” said committee Chairman Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls.
The motion will now go to the full board for a vote Sept. 8.
The committee also approved a motion to not opt-in to the state’s 5 cents-per-paper-bag fee once the ban on plastic single-use bags goes into effect in March.
The state would take 3 cents of the fee for the Environmental Protection Fund. The other 2 cents would be used by the county to provide reusable cloth grocery bags to lower income households.
The committee also discussed its July directive to Public Health Director Vicki Swinehart to contact state officials about the odor complaints received about Seneca Meadows.
Swinehart reported on her discussions with DEC Region 8 solid waste engineer Bernette Schilling regarding public concerns about landfill odors and air quality. She said she told Schilling that the Ontario County Landfill and its manager, Casella Waste Services, were cited in July for an odor violation.
Swinehart said she was told that Casella was experiencing the emission of too much hydrogen sulfide, as well as not being in compliance with its methane gas collection system and stormwater violations.
“She told me there have been no clear violations at Seneca Meadows,” Swinehart said.
She said she asked for any data or air quality testing results done by the DEC near the Seneca Falls landfill and if more testing would be considered in response to complaints. Swinehart said she invited Schilling to attend a committee or full board meeting to discuss landfill concerns.
Swinehart also said she talked with landfill regional manager Kyle Black on Aug. 9 about odor issues. She said Black told her testing results are sent to the town of Seneca Falls and are on the landfill website. Seneca Falls Supervisor Greg Lazzaro invited board member to go to the municipal building and review those reports.
The committee also voted to recommend that the full board approve the creation and filling of a director of environmental health position in the Health Department. Swinehart said principal public health sanitarian Thomas Scoles will retire in March after 30 years, and she would like to have the option of hiring a certified engineer to do that work with the director of environmental health title, with a salary range of $58,676 to $77,039.
The Ways & Mean Committee was asked to reappoint Lisa Keshel as director of real property tax services for a new, six-year term. But with committee member Lisa Hochadel, D-Waterloo, absent, the committee voted 2-2 on a motion to table the motion. The committee then voted 2-2 on the motion to appoint Keshel, leaving it up to committee Chairman Michael Reynolds, R-Covert, whether to bring it up again.
The Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee voted to recommend the creation and filling of a full-time deputy position. That deputy would serve as the school resource officer for the South Seneca School District, which will pay $40,000 toward the cost of the position.