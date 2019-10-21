WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors recently extended its hotel-motel room occupancy tax for another three years.
The 3 percent tax applies to short term vacation rentals and similar operations that may not be aware of or otherwise do not comply with the tax collection and filing requirements, costing the county an estimated $100,000 a year in tax revenue, used to promote tourism.
The board’s Ways & Means Committee will try to start a process to remedy that situation Tuesday night.
The committee will consider a motion authorizing the county treasurer to enter into a contract with Host Compliance of San Francisco at a cost of $25,000 to identify the short-term vacation rentals and assist in increasing compliance with the law.
“The Board of Supervisors is concerned that this non-compliance not only deprives the tourism and economic programs of the county, but is also unfair to the members of the hospitality industry that are in compliance with the tax,” the resolution states.
Treasurer Frank Sinicropi has been asked to take steps to increase compliance and has come up with Host Compliance, which he called “a specialist in the field of identifying non-compliant entities.”
Host Compliance offers service such as mobile enhanced permitting and registration, address identification, compliance monitoring, rental activity monitoring and tax calculation support and a dedicated hotline. The motion calls for the county to utilize the address identification, compliance monitoring and rental activity monitoring services.
If approved, the motion would go to the full board for a final vote.
In other committee agenda items:
PUBLIC SAFETY & CRIMINAL JUSTICE: Seneca County Sheriff’s Office canine “AKEN” will be retired from service as a drug dog after nine years of service. His handler, Sgt. Michael Rhinehart, has asked that AKEN be sold to him for $1 upon his retirement Oct. 20. Rhinehart will be responsible for all costs related to care of the dog and will sign a release and waiver acknowledging his responsibilities.
The committee will then consider a motion to approve the purchase of a new drug patrol dog to succeed AKEN. The motion would authorize the purchase of a trained dog from Shallow Creek Kennels at a cost of $11,500.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT & TOURISM: The committee will consider a motion to adopt a policy for the application process for municipalities and not-for-profit organizations to obtain grants from the county’s tourism promotion fund to promote tourism and fund other related events.
The committee will also consider a motion to budget $434,824.30 of the county’s hotel-motel room occupancy tax for the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce, the county’s official Tourism Promotion Agency.
PUBLIC WORKS: The committee will entertain discussion of the proposed Seneca County Sewer use Law, tabled at the last meeting.
The committee will also consider a motion declaring the intent of the board to act as lead agency for the State Environmental Quality Review Act for the Seneca County Sewer Districts 1 and 2 Project in the south end of the county. The motion was tabled at the May 28 meeting.
There also will be an update on the Route 318 Sewer District implementation and the steps needed to transfer the Route 414 sewer line to the county. An update on the Facilities Master Plan is also on the agenda.