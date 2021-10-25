WATERLOO — The tentative 2022 Seneca County budget to be presented to the Board of Supervisors tonight shows a decline in the tax rate.
County Manager Mitch Rowe and Finance Director Halle Stevens have put together a $69.5 million spending plan with a tax rate of $4.07 per $1,000 of assessed value, the seventh consecutive year the rate has declined.
Meanwhile, an increase in sales tax and gaming revenue from del Lago Resort & Casino will offset any increase in the property tax levy. In his budget message to the board, Rowe said the tax levy will remain at $10.29 million, the same as 2021.
“Seneca County has seen a strong recovery in both sales tax and gaming revenue from the del Lago Casino & Resort through 2021,” Rowe said. “Together, these two sources represent 42% of general fund revenues and continue to take the pressure off the tax levy as a source for providing for county operating expenses.”
Meanwhile, anything approved at today’s committee meetings will go to the full board for a final vote. On today’s committee agendas:
• Hiring Hunt Engineers, Architects & Surveyors of Horseheads for a study on the feasibility of establishing a county-wide water and sewer authority. The cost will not exceed $75,000. The firm was chosen from six applicants and three firms interviewed by the Water & Sewer Treatment and Operations Committee.
• The Personnel Committee will consider a motion approving the position of mental health program director to operate the Crisis Response Program and Tele-health Program. The position would be paid in full for two years by a state grant. The panel will also consider motions to hire four mental health peer advocates and four mental health clinical therapists for the Crisis Response Program. The cost will be paid for two years by the state grant.
• The Public Works Committee is expected to OK the transfer of 14 acres at the former Seneca Army Depot airfield in Romulus from the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency to the county for use as a law enforcement and fire training facility. This group also will consider a motion approving a lease with the state police for use of the Seneca County Fire Training Center in Romulus, with the county taking over an agreement with the state police formerly executed by the IDA.
• The Planning, Development, Agriculture and Tourism Committee will consider:
— A proposed amendment to its policy for the annual appropriation for the tourism promotion agency, which is the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce. The change would reduce the percentage of revenue going from the county hotel and motel room occupancy tax to the Chamber from 90% to 75%.
— Authorizing a Growing the Agriculture Industry Now state loan to Muranda Cheese Co. owner Tom Murray for $200,000 at 1% interest for seven years. Murray plans to use the money to purchase equipment that will allow the Fayette company to establish a cheese-processing facility.
— Reappointing Jill Henry, Vern Sessler Jr., Dr. Kenneth Padgett, Don Earle, Nelson Ronsvalle, and Peter Same to the Finger Lakes Regional Airport Advisory Committee for three-year terms.