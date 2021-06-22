School districts in Seneca County have received a donation from Seneca Meadows Inc. to support health and wellness programs. The schools received funds to purchase massage chairs for each building in their districts.
Waterloo Central School District Assistant Principal Daniel Doore presented the idea to SMI.
“It was clear that SMI would value this vision of giving back to our teachers and staff in the midst of the pandemic disruption,” Doore said. “Never before has it been more critical for teachers and educators to feel supported and appreciated.”
Seneca Meadows decided to expand Doore’s vision to all staff and teachers in Seneca County. The company began reaching out to the other districts, and they were enthusiastic. Since each school already has a health and wellness program for teachers and staff, it seemed like a perfect fit.
All of the county’s school superintendents thanked Seneca Meadows for providing the massage chairs, which they said their staff would put to good use.
“This year has been particularly stressful for our staff members,” South Seneca Principal Tim Houseknecht said. “The generous gift of massage chairs for each of our buildings has been well received. We will enjoy the benefits of a few minutes in these chairs for years to come, and we want to sincerely thank Seneca Meadows.”