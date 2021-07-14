ROMULUS — A team of corrections officers at the Seneca County Correctional Facility raised more than $6,500 for Special Olympics during a recent event at Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills.
In their “snapshot” for June, Sheriff Tim Luce and Undersheriff John Cleere said the officers played in a flag football tournament dubbed the “Buffalo Sun Bowl.” The event is normally in December and called the “Buffalo Snow Bowl” but was not held last year due to COVID-19.
The event draws teams of law enforcement personnel and first responders from across the state who get sponsors. Twelve corrections officers from Seneca County made up the squad, which was the top fundraising team.
Cleere said the $6,500 will fund 13 Special Olympics athletes.
In their report, Luce and Cleere also announced the recent retirement of sheriff’s office Lt. Mike Schell. His last day on the job was July 7, and Cleere provided the transcript of Schell’s “last call” — when he did his walkout from the sheriff’s office; it was done at 1:06 p.m. to honor Schell’s badge number (106).
“#106 Lt. Michael Schell, Seneca County would like to thank you for your 33 years of dedicated service to the Seneca County sheriff’s office and the people of Seneca County. You have served in several roles during your career. You started as a road patrol deputy, eventually moving up to patrol sergeant and ending as the road patrol lieutenant. You have served with distinction and Seneca County is a safer place because of your efforts. All of us in Seneca County and the neighboring law enforcement community salute you and wish you and your family well in retirement.”
Cleere said Schell began his sheriff’s office career in 1988 and was involved in many facets of the agency including emergency response team, public information officer, and accident reconstruction.
“He will be missed,” Cleere said.
Luce and Cleere highlighted the following for June:
June 5 — A domestic violence call in Varick ended in multiple arrests. The suspect is accused of violating terms of a court order of protection, trespassing, assaulting another person and threatening the person with a knife.
June 11 — Sheriff’s investigators arrested a person for allegedly stealing a car, wallet and credit cards in the town of Waterloo. The property was recovered.
June 22 — The narcotics unit arrested a person for allegedly selling methamphetamine in the town of Waterloo.
June 23 — Suspected thieves from Waterloo Premium Outlets in Junius fled and crashed into a vehicle, then fled the scene. The other driver later died, and one adult and one adolescent offender have been charged.
June 30 — Deputies responded to a three-vehicle crash in Ovid with multiple injuries.
Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded to 1,210 calls in June, making 93 arrests. The narcotics unit started six new drug cases and has made 42 arrests for the year.
The Division of Human Services Fraud Unit investigated 28 cases. It has recouped more than $138,000 this year.
On the corrections side, the average number of inmates at the jail was 51. More than $33,600 was generated from boarding out-of-county prisoners, bringing the yearly total to about $203,000.
In the civil division, there were 42 summons/complaints/services and 15 income executions. Deputies assisted with one eviction.