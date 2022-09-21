WATERLOO — Seneca County and its three employee unions have agreed to new contracts.
The county Board of Supervisors ratified a deal with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Employees Association at its Sept. 13 meeting. Prior agreements were reached with Local 850 of the Civil Service Employees Association and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department Police Benevolent Association.
Here is a look at the key elements of each contract:
• CSEA — Its current contract doesn’t expire until Dec. 31, but the salary increases contained in the new four-year contract were implemented as of Sept. 1. The 2023 salaries were moved up to a “market rate,” which was arrived at by looking at the salaries of specific job titles in surrounding counties and getting an average.
Union members will receive 3% salary increases in 2024, ’25 and ’26.
Stipends for longevity added to base pay will be $1,250 after 16 years, $2,250 after 21 years, and $3,000 after 27 years.
The union represents 229 county employees.
• SCSEA — This union represents corrections officers and dispatchers, including 911 dispatchers, who work for the sheriff’s office. The new contract is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022, and expires Dec. 31, 2025.
Salaries for 2022 were moved to a market-rate average of salaries for similar jobs in surrounding counties. Salaries will increase by 3% in 2023, ’24 and ’25.
Longevity payments will be $2,500 after nine years, $3,500 after 13 years, and $5,000 after 15 years.
The union represents 65 employees.
• PBA — This three-year contract covers 2022-24. Salaries for this year were moved to a market-rate increase, an average of similar jobs in surrounding counties, and made retroactive to Jan. 1.
Deputies will receive 3% raises in 2023 and ’24.
Longevity payments will be $2,500 after nine years, $3,500 after 13 years, and $5,000 after 15 years.
The PBA represents 33 deputies.
Also at the board’s Sept. 13 meeting:
• BONUSES — Supervisors considered a motion from board member Mike Enslow, R-Waterloo, to give a $1,000 bonus to full-time employees and a $500 bonus to part-time employees not otherwise entitled to a bonus or stipend from the state for their work during the covid pandemic. The employees had to be on the payroll as of April 15, 2020.
The bonuses would be contained within a memorandum of agreement with the bargaining units. The cost to the county was estimated at $350,000, money that would come from American Rescue Plan Act funding.
However, the board voted 8-4 to table the motion.
• RAISES — The board voted to take steps to give full- and part-time county employees not represented by a union, except for elected and appointed workers, an 8% salary increase, retroactive to Sept. 1. A local law will be drafted to provide for the raises.