WATERLOO — Following public hearings that drew one comment, the Seneca County Board of Supervisors agreed to pay for roughly $20 million in upgrades to the county’s south-end sewer district wastewater treatment plants through bonding.
The board also agreed to submit applications for low-interest loans and grants from the state to help pay for the borrowing. The deadline to submit the application is Monday.
The first public hearing held Thursday was for the proposal to improve the facilities of Seneca County Sewer District No. 1 wastewater treatment plant at Willard at an estimate cost of $8.79 million. The cost would be financed through the issuing of bonds. Engineers from Barton & Loguidice, who prepared the plan, project the annual cost to a typical property owner in the district will not be more than $340 a year.
Sewer District No. 1 serves the state’s Willard Drug Treatment Campus; Sampson State Park; residences and commercial properties in the hamlet of Willard; the village of Ovid; properties along the east shore of Seneca Lake; Lakeshore Landing; Varick Sewer District No. 2; and the village of Lodi. The plant, built in 1982, has undergone several minor upgrades since it opened.
The preliminary plan is to finance the upgrades with low-interest loans from the state Environmental Facilities Corp., a state Water Infrastructure Improvement Act grant, an Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant, a possible contribution from the state Department of Correctional Services, and bonding.
No comments were received at that hearing.
The second hearing was for a proposal to improve the facilities of the Seneca County Sewer District No. 2 wastewater treatment plant at the state’s Five Points Correctional Facility at the south end of the former Seneca Army Depot in Romulus. The project also includes decommissioning the wastewater treatment plant on the property of the former Hillside Children’s Center in Varick at the north end of the former Depot.
Sewer District No. 2, which is contiguous to Sewer District No. 1, encompasses the 10,000-plus-acre former Army depot, plus the hamlet of Romulus. Its treatment plant was built in 2000, shortly after the depot closed.
The estimated cost is $12.76 million, which also would be financed by bonding by the county and available state grants and loans, similar to those that will be sought for District No. 1.
The annual cost to a typical property owner in the district from the upgrades is estimated to be no more than $830.
The only comment came from Ronald Klinczar of Seneca Lake Pure Waters Association. He submitted a letter from the organization praising the county for planning upgrades to the treatment plant, saying it would improve the quality of Seneca Lake. However, the letter also said the plan to discharge treated wastewater into Reeder Creek, which flows into the lake, should be reconsidered. The group suggested engineers look at discharging the treated wastewater into Kendig Creek, which empties into the Cayuga-Seneca Canal in Fayette. Klinczar noted that the plan SLPWA proposed may require a pump station.
Peter Baker of Barton & Loguidice said the hearings were on the bonding issue, and that the engineering aspects of the upgrades would be considered at a later time.