WATERLOO — The Seneca County Board of Supervisors feel the time has come to examine its county coroner system.
The board’s public safety committee met Tuesday to discuss the current setup of four elected, part-time coroners who do not need medical training and serve on an on-call basis. Among the issues discussed were whether that system should continue, an apparent imbalance in the number of death cases handled by each coroner, the availability of a coroner that has delayed families in making arrangements with a funeral home, and the lack of a centralized record-keeping location.
Any change in the current system must be approved by the state.
The PSC directed County Manager Mitch Rowe and confidential secretary Amanda Porter to meet with the four coroners to discuss the issues and report back Nov. 24.
In other committee action Tuesday:
• The planning, development, agriculture and tourism committee voted to recommend that 90% of revenue from the county’s room occupancy tax be allocated to the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce as the county’s tourism promotion agency. Committee member Ralph Lott of Seneca Falls cast the lone no vote. Ernie Brownell of Junius was absent. That motion now moves to the full board for a final vote Nov. 10.
• A public hearing on the 2021 county budget was scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 10.