WATERLOO –– If you look at state income tax forms, you’ll see a box at the top to check if you want $1 of your tax refund to go toward a state veterans cemetery.
In the past eight years, only about $350,000 has been generated by that checkoff. State officials have said they would not get serious about a state veterans cemetery until that fund reaches $1.5 million.
If the Seneca County Board of Supervisors have anything to say about it, more attention will be given to that little checkoff box.
New York is one of only three states without a state-sponsored veterans cemetery.
The Supervisors appear ready to mount an aggressive campaign to make Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus as the state’s first veterans cemetery.
The board’s Economic Development & Tourism Committee was urged Tuesday to advocate for the 162-acre cemetery on the south end of the former Sampson Naval Training Station and Sampson Air Force Base to be a state veterans cemetery. State money paid to build Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, but it is operated and owned by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency (IDA).
It was supposed to transition into a state cemetery soon after it opened in 2011, but that never happened — partly because the income tax checkoff never generated much money.
Dr. Kenneth Padgett, former president of New York Chiropractic College in Seneca Falls, joined board chairman Bob Shipley and Sampson cemetery manager William Yale in addressing the committee. Shipley said there is a sense of urgency because the IDA’s commitment to operate the cemetery expires June 30, 2020.
After that, Shipley said it will become the responsibility of the county. He said that is not an expense the county wants to take on, thus the urgency in getting the state to take it over.
“We need to get veterans groups involved, both locally and on the state level,’’ Padgett said. “Other counties want it, but all they have is land. We already have an established cemetery for veterans that has had more than 600 burials there. It’s a great facility.” Padgett said his ashes will be interred at Sampson when he dies, noting that he first came to Seneca County when assigned to the Sampson Air Force Base hospital in the 1950s.
“I know a lot of people don’t know about the checkoff box. If a major effort was made to make them aware of it, the state could have a lot more money to make our cemetery a state veterans cemetery,’’ Yale said.
Padgett said the Honor Flight organization in Rochester takes veterans to Washington to view the veterans’ memorials. He suggested that group be asked to get behind the Sampson campaign, citing their strong commitment to veterans.
“No one else is close to what we have here. We’ve been up and running for eight years, following all the proper military burial protocols to the letter. The state has already invested millions in that site, another argument in our favor,’’ Yale said.
Yale also suggested that Sampson explore establishing a crematorium facility for the public as another way to generate revenue.
It was decided to write a letter to the governor and the state’s top veterans affairs official to urge consideration of Sampson. Also, a special committee will be named to come up with a plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.