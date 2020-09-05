SENECA FALLS — Seneca County law enforcement agencies have scheduled three community forums for later this month — and there will be more to come, part of the state directive requiring local governments and police agencies to review police policies and have a new plan in place by next year.
“This will be an opportunity for each agency to take a good, hard look at the way we are doing things,” Seneca Falls Police Chief Stuart Peenstra said.
Peenstra is part of the Seneca County Criminal Justice Advisory Board, a panel that includes administration from his department, the sheriff’s office, Waterloo police and Interlaken police. The forums, each of which start at 6 p.m., are scheduled for the Ovid Fire Department (Sept. 21), Seneca Falls Community Center (Sept. 23), and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Department (Sept. 24).
While people can attend in person, provided they comply with COVID-19 safety measures, the forums will be streamed online, also. Livestreaming details will be announced later.
The forums are part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which came earlier this year after Cuomo signed a number of police reforms bills passed by the state Legislature — largely in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis more than three months ago. Communities must have reform plans in place by April 1, 2021.
The topics of discussion will include local police reforms, community policing, use of force, procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias awareness. Those attending will be given a law enforcement questionnaire to fill out.
“We want to hear from people,” Peenstra said, adding that local agencies are enthusiastically entering into a groundbreaking collaboration with the community to make real change happen.
The initial forums will explain the executive order, and police will answer questions. Following the early sessions, Peenstra said members of the advisory board will decide how to move forward and have future forums.
“All department heads agree that although the governor’s Executive Order 203 mandates each police agency in the state look at specific components of their agency, we are embracing this as an opportunity to enact positive change within our agencies,” Peenstra said.