WATERLOO — The COVID-19 restrictions have resulted in the cancellation of a public meeting on the proposed extension of the Cayuga-Seneca Canal Trail to Seneca Falls.
However, people can still make their opinions known through an online public webinar set for 6-7 p.m. Wednesday.
The Seneca County Department of Planning and Community Development will conduct the session focused on Phase II of the project. Phase I of the trail created a walking path from Seneca Lake State Park to the village of Waterloo, along the south side of the canal. That was completed in 2018.
A concept-level plan for the Phase II portion of the trail has been prepared, with the feedback gathered from public meetings in December and January being used by a consultant team from T. Y. Lin International. Wednesday’s webinar will review that input and to seek additional feedback from the public and stake holders.
The webinar will be recorded and posted to the county web page, along with an online survey. That material can be accessed by visiting www.co.seneca.ny.us/departments/planning-and-community/.
The county will solicit input for three weeks after the webinar. Comments received by the close of business May 10 will be considered and incorporated into the final recommendation.
For more information, contact senior planner Harriet Hayes at (315) 539-1723 or hhaynes@co.sneeca.ny.us.