WATERLOO — A Seneca Falls man will serve a short prison sentence for raping a minor last year.
Bryndyn Neel, 32, pleaded guilty last week in Seneca County Court to a felony charge of third-degree rape after a jury was seated in his second trial. Neel’s first trial, in February, ended in a mistrial.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who prosecuted the case, said Neel will be sentenced later this year by Judge Barry Porsch to 2-4 years in prison. He will have to register as a sex offender and a court order of protection was issued for the victim.
Neel was arrested by Seneca Falls police in February 2021 following an investigation that began the month before. Police said Neel had forcible, non-consensual sex with a female younger than 17.
Mashewske said there was a “legal conflict” between Neel and the attorney at his first trial, Andrew Tabashneck, between closing arguments and the jury receiving instructions from Porsch. Porsch assigned veteran area attorney Rome Canzano to represent Neel in the second trial.
“The defendant and his attorney offered to plea just prior to the trial beginning, and after consultation with the victim and her family, we agreed to it,” Mashewske said by email. “The victim did not wish to be put through the ordeal of another trial and we took that into account.”
The most serious charge Neel faced in the trials, predatory sexual assault against a child, is a class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.