WATERLOO — The trial of a Seneca Falls man accused of injuring a passenger and himself in a drunk-driving crash nearly two years ago has ended with a hung jury.
Seneca County Judge Barry Porsch declared a mistrial Wednesday in the case of Nicholas Roof when the jury could not come to a unanimous decision. The trial started last week.
First Assistant District Attorney Dave Mashewske, who is prosecuting, said he plans on retrying the case.
Roof, 31, faces felony charges of vehicular assault and misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. The DWI charge is aggravated because state police said Roof’s blood-alcohol level was at least 0.18%.
The charges stem from an April 16, 2020, accident on West River Road in Fayette. The crash happened about 10 p.m., when Roof’s vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment. Roof and a passenger, Aden Blevins of Seneca Falls, were ejected. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where Roof’s blood was drawn for a toxicology test.
The most serious charge Roof faces, aggravated vehicular assault, is a class C felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
In other court action:
• Kennon Rivkin-Russ, 26, of Geneva, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of second-degree assault. Mashewske said Rivkin-Russ will be sentenced next month to three years in prison followed by three years of parole.
The charge stems from an incident last May in the town of Waterloo.