WATERLOO — Everyone counts the same in a census.
Members of the Seneca County Board of Supervisors were urged Tuesday to encourage the most complete and accurate count of county residents in the 2020 census that officially begins in March.
Tina Hanford, a participation specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau, stressed the importance of getting every resident in every household counted to make sure the county gets all of the census-based federal and state financial aid it is entitled to receive and to help redraw Assembly, State Senate and Congressional district boundaries.
“I urge you to encourage all county responses to the census form. It only takes about ten minutes to complete and it’s safe and easy,” Hanford said.
In March, people can begin responding to the census online at 2020census.com. People also can respond by telephone and mail.
From June to July, census takers go door to door to count those who have not responded. The final count from the census is presented to the President and the census data is made public in 2021.
“The census can be done online and on paper forms. The information is critical and it is not shared with anyone. It is used for statistical purposes only,” Hanford said.
She also said the census is still looking for people to work as part-time census takers. The job pays $20 an hour, plus 58 cents per mile, with flexible hours. Hanford said county libraries are serving as information centers for the census. She passed out printed information including one document said 95 percent of households will receive their census invitation to participate in the mail. Almost 5 percent will receive the forms when a census taker drops it off at homes. Less than 1 percent will be counted in person by a census taker, usually in remote areas.
In other action Tuesday, the full board met in special session to conduct a public hearing on a local law setting salaries for 32 county officials for 2020. That was followed by consideration of a motion to adopt the local law. The raises ranged from 3 to 4.9 percent.
There were no oral comments, but Mary Anne Kowalski of Romulus sent an email to include as part of the hearing record, questioning the salary of Public Works Commissioner Sam Priem. His salary is proposed to be $103,442. Priem did not respond to an email seeking comment.
When the motion to adopt the salaries came up, Waterloo Supervisor Don Trout moved that it be tabled. After a second, it was approved 11-0. New board members Joseph Borst, David Hayes and Michael Enslow were absent, attending a training conference.
The board will reconsider the motion at its Feb. 11 meeting, with an executive session likely prior to the vote.
Other committee action included:
GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS: The committee voted to make the elected mayors of the villages of Ovid and Lodi ex-officio, non-voting members of the board’s new Water and Sewer Treatment Management and Operations Committee. They also voted to make the Finger Lakes Times an official county newspaper, joining the Ovid Gazette. Both motions now go to the full board Feb. 11.
WATER AND SEWER TREATMENT MANAGEMENT AND OPERATIONS: The committee voted to create and fill a position of part-time water and sewer maintainer and to renew contracts with Yaws Environmental Process Control Inc. of Ithaca for operation of two wastewater treatment facilities in the county’s two sewer districts for a three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2022.
ENVIRONMENTAL AFFAIRS: Committee Chairman Paul Kronenwetter, R-Seneca Falls, said four of the county’s five wastewater treatment plants are out of compliance with their state discharge permits and he wants to see action taken to bring those plants into compliance. He said poor treatment of discharge harms Cayuga and Seneca lakes.
PUBLIC WORKS: The committee voted to accept the low bid of Seneca Stone Corp. of Seneca Falls for the rehabilitation of Balsley Road in Seneca Falls. The bid was $1.16 million
PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, AGRICULTURE & TOURISM: The committee voted to authorize and direct that up to $15,000 from the discretionary room occupancy tax funds be used to support county-initiated restoration work on blue and yellow historical markers along roadsides in the county.