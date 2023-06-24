WATERLOO — Whether Seneca County will share a portion of its sales tax revenue with towns and villages could be decided July 11.
That’s when the full board will vote on a plan narrowly approved by the board’s Ways & Means Committee June 21.
The plan was contained in a resolution adopted by a 3-2 vote and after more than an hour of debate. Voting for the plan were committee members and supervisors Kyle Barnhart of Lodi, Joseph Borst of Ovid and Elizabeth Partee of Tyre. Opposed were supervisors Michael Reynolds of Covert and Bob Shipley of Waterloo.
The resolution calls for the county to share the unbudgeted overage of sales tax revenue with towns and villages. Overage is sales tax revenue that exceeds what is in the budget.
The county will keep both the budgeted amount and the first $750,000 of any overage and the amount shared with towns and villages cannot exceed 10 percent of the prior year’s sales tax revenues. The county retains any overage amount over the 10 percent.
The 4% sale tax revenue will be allocated on the basis of equalized assessed value of a town or village. The 2023 county budget includes a sales tax revenue of projection of $31.9 million.
The board has been debating this issue for several months, making amendments and clarifications along the way.
“I believe we will have a final up or down vote on the proposal on July 11,” Barnhart said.