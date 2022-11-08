WATERLOO — Several people were arrested last week following a welfare fraud investigation by the Seneca County sheriff’s office and county Division of Human Services.
Police said those arrested failed to disclose household income while they were getting public assistance or put false information on an application for assistance. The following were charged:
• Katherine A. McConaughy, 65, of Seneca Falls, for fourth-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Cherie E. Smith, 33, of Junius, for first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misuse of food stamps.
• Robin S. Pearson, 54, of Waterloo, for first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.
• Bethany A. Arnold, 33, of Waterloo, for fourth-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Sarah R. McClanahan, 34, of Waterloo, for third-degree welfare fraud and misuse of food stamps.
• Colter J. Morrison, 36, of Newark, was arrested on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court of charges of welfare fraud and offering a false instrument for filing. Morrison was taken into custody by Newark police and turned over to Seneca County sheriff’s deputies.